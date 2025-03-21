Ukraine accuses Russia of false flag attack on Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on March 21 accused Russia of deliberately attacking the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast in an attempt to pin the blame on Kyiv.

Russian media earlier claimed Ukrainian forces had struck the key gas transit facility, which plays a crucial role in Russian gas exports to Europe.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine allegedly planned to blow up the station, accusing Kyiv of orchestrating a "provocation."

In a post on Facebook, the General Staff said the accusations were "baseless," and part of a "discrediting campaign against Ukraine."

"The mentioned station was repeatedly shelled by the Russians themselves," it added.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia had previously struck the same station with guided aerial bombs, including an attack three days ago.

The General Staff also claimed that Russian forces had used the main gas pipeline near the facility to conceal troop movements.

"The Russians continue to produce numerous fakes and seek to mislead the international community. We ask you to trust only official sources, verify the information, and not succumb to manipulation," the statement added.

Earlier this month Ukraine released video of what it said were Russian sabotage and assault groups using a gas pipeline to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The footage shared on March 8, 2025, purporting to show Ukrainian forces repelling a Russian attack in Russia's Kursk Oblast (Ukraine's Air Assault Forces/Telegram)

The latest incident comes as Ukraine confirmed its retreat from the town of Sudzha following a rapid Russian advance.

Kyiv initially launched a cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024 but has reportedly lost much of the territory in recent weeks.

The development followed a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Putin agreed to halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On March 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had also agreed to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in a phone call with Trump.