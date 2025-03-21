The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian gas, Europe, Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, general staff
Edit post

Ukraine accuses Russia of false flag attack on Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 21, 2025 11:37 AM 2 min read
Footage of an alleged fire at the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, published on March 20, 2025. (Screenshot / ASTRA)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on March 21 accused Russia of deliberately attacking the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast in an attempt to pin the blame on Kyiv.

Russian media earlier claimed Ukrainian forces had struck the key gas transit facility, which plays a crucial role in Russian gas exports to Europe.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine allegedly planned to blow up the station, accusing Kyiv of orchestrating a "provocation."

In a post on Facebook, the General Staff said the accusations were "baseless," and part of a "discrediting campaign against Ukraine."

"The mentioned station was repeatedly shelled by the Russians themselves," it added.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia had previously struck the same station with guided aerial bombs, including an attack three days ago.

The General Staff also claimed that Russian forces had used the main gas pipeline near the facility to conceal troop movements.

"The Russians continue to produce numerous fakes and seek to mislead the international community. We ask you to trust only official sources, verify the information, and not succumb to manipulation," the statement added.

Earlier this month Ukraine released video of what it said were Russian sabotage and assault groups using a gas pipeline to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

0:00
/
The footage shared on March 8, 2025, purporting to show Ukrainian forces repelling a Russian attack in Russia's Kursk Oblast (Ukraine's Air Assault Forces/Telegram)

The latest incident comes as Ukraine confirmed its retreat from the town of Sudzha following a rapid Russian advance.

Kyiv initially launched a cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024 but has reportedly lost much of the territory in recent weeks.

The development followed a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Putin agreed to halt strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On March 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had also agreed to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in a phone call with Trump.

UK discussing deploying fighter jets to Ukraine under potential peace deal, Telegraph reports
The RAF could reportedly deploy either Typhoon or U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets to conduct air patrols, given their advanced air-to-air capabilities.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.