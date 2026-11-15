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Prince Harry visits Lviv to support Ukrainian veterans at Invictus Games

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by Olena Goncharova
Prince Harry visits Lviv to support Ukrainian veterans at Invictus Games
Prince Harry is seen with Ukrainian veterans in Lviv on Nov. 15. (Lviv Oblast Military Administration) 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Lviv on Nov. 15 to support Ukrainian veterans and service members competing in the national Invictus Games, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

During his visit, Prince Harry attended wheelchair rugby competitions and met with Ukrainian participants, many of whom use adaptive sports as part of their recovery from war-related injuries.

Around 500 veterans and service members from across Ukraine registered for this year's national competition, according to Kozytskyi.

The event will help select a 60-member Ukrainian team to compete at the international Invictus Games in Birmingham, the U.K., in 2027.

Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III and Diana, princess of Wales, is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne. He founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to support wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans through sports.

The Nov. 15 visit marks his fourth trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Harry previously visited the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Lviv in April 2025 and returned to Ukraine in September of that year. In April 2026, he also visited Kyiv and Bucha, attending the Kyiv Security Forum.

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UkraineSportsWarVeteransLviv Oblast
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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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