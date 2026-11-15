Prince Harry visits Lviv to support Ukrainian veterans at Invictus Games

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Lviv on Nov. 15 to support Ukrainian veterans and service members competing in the national Invictus Games, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

During his visit, Prince Harry attended wheelchair rugby competitions and met with Ukrainian participants, many of whom use adaptive sports as part of their recovery from war-related injuries.

Around 500 veterans and service members from across Ukraine registered for this year's national competition, according to Kozytskyi.

The event will help select a 60-member Ukrainian team to compete at the international Invictus Games in Birmingham, the U.K., in 2027.

Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III and Diana, princess of Wales, is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne. He founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to support wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans through sports.

The Nov. 15 visit marks his fourth trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Harry previously visited the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Lviv in April 2025 and returned to Ukraine in September of that year. In April 2026, he also visited Kyiv and Bucha, attending the Kyiv Security Forum.