Russian attacks kill 6, injure 50 across Ukraine over past day, as energy facilities targeted in multiple regions

Russian attacks killed six people and injured 50 others across Ukraine over the past day, while Russia struck energy infrastructure in six regions, local authorities said on Oct. 3-4.

Russian forces continued to target the energy infrastructure of Ukraine over the past day, including Odesa, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, western Ternopil, Volyn, and Rivne oblasts, the local authorities said on Oct. 4.

"Immediately after the all-clear (alert) was given, the power crews began repair work (at the damaged energy facility). Work to restore the power supply and reconnect consumers is ongoing," Vitalii Bunechko, Zhytomyr Oblast governor, said.

Following the attacks on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages were introduced in several regions, including Kyiv, DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, said on Oct. 4.

Alongside attacks on energy infrastructure, Russian forces launched 310 long-range attack drones at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 4, including 81 jet-powered drones, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 272 Russian drones, including 64 jet-powered ones. As of around 8 a.m. local time, 20 more drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, the Air Force added.

Drone impacts were recorded at 19 locations, while falling debris was reported at 15 locations, according to the Air Force.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked with drones, missiles, and artillery four districts of the region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Nov. 3. Two people were killed and 21 injured in the attack on the regional capital of Dnipro. Elsewhere in the region, 17 people were injured in Russian attacks.

Hanzha added on Nov. 4 that two men, aged 38 and 57, were injured in a Russian attack on an enterprise in Dnipro. The facility was on fire following the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured five others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed, while three others were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, the local authorities said.

In Kherson Oblast, over the past day, Russian forces attacked 40 settlements and injured three people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack on the Velyka Pysarivka community injured a 69-year-old woman, according to the local military administration.

Earlier, on Oct. 3, Russia launched its largest mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this year, targeting substations, transmission systems, and power plants across the country.