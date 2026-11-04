Russia has capacity to produce over 200 ballistic, cruise missiles per month, Ukraine's military intelligence says

Russia has the capacity to produce over 200 ballistic and cruise missiles per month, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR) said on Nov. 4.

The report comes as Russia ramps up its missile attacks across Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure and energy facilities in deadly strikes.

Of the estimated monthly capacity, up to 110 are ballistic missiles, according to HUR.

"Russia, the aggressor state, maintains significant stockpiles of long-range missile weapons and continues to ramp up production despite international sanctions," HUR said in its Telegram post.

Russia is believed to have up to 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand cruise missiles of various types in its stockpile as of October, HUR said, without revealing how it obtained the data. About 115 of these weapons are believed to be 9M723 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the agency added.

HUR said that Russia's stockpile of the 3M22 Zircon missiles likely exceeds 120. Although designed to target and destroy warships, the Zircon has increasingly been used in Russia's large-scale missile attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

HUR's statement comes as Russia intensifies its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, often targeting the country's critical infrastructure in a renewed energy blitz. Ukraine faces a deepening Patriot interceptor missile shortage to counter ballistic threats, even as the increasingly regular attacks overwhelm the country's air defense.

Earlier on Nov. 3, Russia unleashed its biggest mass attack on Ukraine's energy facilities this year, targeting substations, transmission systems, and power plants across nine regions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had launched 17 ballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight. Only three were shot down, according to the Air Force.