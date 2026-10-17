'Planned operation' — Zelensky confirms Ukraine's Starlink access not fully restored

Speed caps on Starlink operations in Ukraine remain in place, hindering efforts to counter Russian jet-powered drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 17.

Ukraine first experienced malfunctions with Starshield terminals — the militarized version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet system — on Oct. 14, when they began losing connectivity as they approached a certain speed.

While Ukraine reported that connectivity was restored by the next day, Zelensky now confirmed that a speed limit of 161 kilometers per hour remains in place.

"Some of our interceptor drones use Starlink to intercept the enemy's fast-moving jet-powered drones," Zelensky said.

But with the current speed cap, Ukrainian interceptor drones cannot down Russian jet-powered drones, the president said, adding that Ukraine "thankfully" also uses other anti-drone air defenses.

The disruptions also complicate other military operations, as some drones rely on Starlink to deliver food, water, and other equipment to soldiers in front-line positions, he added.

The unexpected throttling of Starlink systems sparked a debate about who made the decision, with media reports linking it to SpaceX owner Elon Musk or the White House.

The move came as Ukraine-U.S. ties plummeted with U.S. President Donald Trump concluding a diesel deal with Russia and publicly lambasting Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president confirmed that Kyiv received no warning about the restrictions and has been trying to clarify the issue with U.S. authorities and SpaceX.

Ukraine has either received no response from U.S. channels or has been told the problems stem from "technical issues," Zelensky said, dismissing that explanation.

He called the restrictions a "planned operation" targeting Ukraine, noting that the speed limits remain in effect in Ukraine but not in EU countries.

Kyiv sent several vehicles equipped with its Starlink devices to the EU for testing, where they exceeded the speed limit in place in Ukraine, he explained. The president added that European partners are already working on a possible alternative to Starlink.