Russian attacks killed ten people and injured 58 others, including three children, across Ukraine over the past day, as Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv, local authorities reported on Nov. 25-26.

Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on the city of Kyiv, striking a shopping center and injuring seven people, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Russian forces launched an unspecified number of ballistic missiles, 113 drones, including 76 jet-powered ones, Gerbera drones, and Parody decoys at Ukraine overnight on Nov. 25, Ukraine's Air Force said. As of 8 a.m. local time, Ukrainian air defenses had downed or suppressed 87 drones, including 52 jet-powered ones, the report said.

The Air Force recorded drone impacts at 20 locations and falling debris at six locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted Kharkiv and six other settlements, killing four people and injuring three others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia hit an educational facility in Kharkiv and a farm building in Izyum. A married couple was killed in a Russian strike on a multi-story apartment building in Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi District, and two people on the road near the village of Dovzhyk, Syniehubov added.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured 18, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russia killed two people in Sloviansk and injured 12 others with glide bombs and drone strikes. Russian drone strikes also killed one person and injured three others in Bylbasivka, and injured three people in Yasnohirka, he added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted Kherson and 32 other settlements, killing one person and injuring one other, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. He said that Russian forces targeted residential areas of the oblast's settlements.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked four areas almost 20 times, injuring one person, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person in the Bila Tserkva district, local authorities said.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, Russia attacked the Malyn community since morning, injuring one person at a civilian enterprise. Russia also struck a parking lot on Nov. 25, killing one person, injuring three others, and damaging surrounding residential buildings, local authorities said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured 18 people, including three children, according to local authorities. In total, Russia launched 812 strikes on 46 of the oblasts' settlements, using artillery, missiles, and various drone types for its attacks, authorities said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian attacks damaged a sawmill, a hospital, and a school, injuring four people, local authorities said.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian attacks on Odesa and its suburbs injured two people in a residential apartment, and struck civil and energy infrastructure facilities over the past day, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russia attacked energy infrastructure, leading to temporary blackouts in 85 settlements, local authorities said.