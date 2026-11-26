BRUSSELS, Belgium — Turkey is the main country helping Russia evade EU sanctions, said Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides at the start of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Nov. 26.

Leaders are meeting to discuss financial support for Ukraine, both in 2027 and in the longer term, but the meeting also comes days after the European Commission proposed its latest 22nd package of Russia sanctions, which EU countries must also agree on.

"Yes, Turkey is a NATO member state, it is an EU candidate country, but at the same time it is the champion of the violation of sanctions against Russia," Christodoulides said.

He also mentioned that Cyprus will "support this effort" to agree on new funds for Ukraine.

Cyprus "understands more than anyone else what is happening with the illegal Russian invasion," Christodoulides said, in reference to Turkey's occupation of the northern part of Cyprus.

Countries hoping to join the EU, including Turkey, are required to align with the bloc's foreign policy, which includes applying the over 4,700 sanctions that the EU has agreed on as a result of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Moldova recently agreed on a roadmap to ensure full alignment by the end of 2027, but Turkey has instead chosen to forgo its EU membership aspirations and position itself as an intermediary between Moscow and the West.

Christodoulides cited a report by the EU's sanctions envoy, David O'Sullivan, that mentioned Turkey as "the leading country in terms of the violation of Russia sanctions."

The Kyiv Independent was neither able to confirm with the European Commission which document Christodoulides was referring to nor its contents before publication.

However, the EU is increasingly proposing measures against third countries when they are helping Russia to evade sanctions.

Draft documents circulated to EU countries on Nov. 25 and seen by the Kyiv Independent confirm previous reporting that the bloc will activate a countrywide sanctions measure for the first time — against Kyrgyzstan for its role in helping Russia evade financial restrictions by using cryptocurrency.

Those same documents include proposals to add nine Turkish companies to the EU's Russia sanctions regime.

Separately from sanctions, Turkey has also shackled itself to Russian fossil fuels, while the EU has drastically cut its own imports from Moscow.

An EU ban on Russian LNG will take effect from Jan. 1 2027, but the CEO of Russian LNG exporter Novatek, Leonid Mikhelson, told Russian state television that his company has signed a contract with a Turkish buyer, though he did not provide further details.

But if confirmed, that would mean Ankara is doubling down on its energy dependence on Moscow.