Breaking: Starlink service in Ukraine 'restored,' Defense Ministry source says

Connectivity for Starlink systems used by the Ukrainian military have "been restored and remains operational," a source in the Defense Ministry told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 15.

SpaceX, the owner of Starlink, implemented speed restrictions on Oct. 14 without warning, limiting speed to 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour). The unexpected restriction disrupted active military operations, including the use of mid-range strike and interceptor drones.

"As of now, (Starlink military package) Starshield service while on the move has been restored and remains operational. We have confirmed this through reports from our units," the source said.

"The Defense Ministry is also continuing its engagement to clarify all the reasons and circumstances surrounding yesterday’s restrictions."

The source did not say if all restrictions had been lifted or if some speed restrictions still applied.

Serhii Sternenko, an activist and former advisor to Fedorov who was one of the first to report the restrictions, also said on Oct. 15 that "Starlink (Starshield) service has been restored."

Ukraine relies on Starlink for several military applications including operating its "middle strike" campaign in Russian-occupied Ukraine, as well as interceptor drones that defend against Russia's new jet-powered attack drones.

The speed restrictions that were put in place on Oct. 14 were accompanied by signal disruptions and instability, even at lower speeds. Military personnel from multiple units reported serious issues with Starlink throughout the day.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry told journalists that the actual speeds available during the day were even lower than the 160 kph limit.

A soldier working on mid-range strike drone operations, who requested anonymity, confirmed that "certain issues are being observed" but declined to elaborate, citing operational security.

Two other commanders — both from elite drone units working on the eastern and southern front lines — reported issues with Starlink terminals on "middle strike" drones flying at higher speeds.

Both likewise requested to remain anonymous, and declined to describe the problems in more detail, so as to not assist the enemy.