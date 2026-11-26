Ukraine received the remains of 250 people identified by Russia as Ukrainian soldiers in a repatriation process on Nov. 26, Ukrainian authorities said.

Ukraine's state-run I Want to Find project said that Ukraine returned 22 bodies of Russian service members to Russia as part of the process.

With fighting continuing along the front line, the recovery and return of fallen soldiers' corpses remains a major challenge, particularly in areas where intense combat prevents Ukrainian and Russian forces from retrieving their dead.

The repatriation of the 250 remains was carried out through the joint efforts of Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Security Service (SBU), the Armed Forces, the Interior Ministry, the Ombudsman's Office and the State Emergency Service, among other agencies, according to the SBU.

The repatriation of the bodies of the 22 Russian service members was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Half of the bodies and remains were discovered near the settlements of Redkodub, Shandryholove, and Novosselivka. The recovery of fallen Russian service members from the Lyman sector is still ongoing, according to the Ukrainian project.

More than 26,000 bodies and remains had been repatriated to Ukraine by Oct. 2, according to Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov. Budanov pledged that "every fallen hero will be found," as Ukraine continues efforts to recover and identify the remains of its service members.

A previous repatriation took place on Oct. 22, when Ukraine received 252 bodies that Russia claimed belonged to Ukrainian service members.

On Nov. 6, Ukraine adopted unified procedures to speed up the identification of fallen soldiers and civilians.

Once transported to specialized state institutions, the remains will be handed over to law enforcement investigators and forensic experts, who will carry out examinations to establish the identity of each person, the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.