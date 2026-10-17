Russian attacks kill 7, injure dozens across Ukraine amid continued strikes on energy infrastructure

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed seven people and injured around 90 over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 17.

Ukrainian forces downed 289 out of the 332 drones, including jet-powered attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Russian drones and ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model struck 22 different locations, and debris fell in three areas, according to the statement.

The attacks came as Russia continued its campaign against Ukraine's energy grid ahead of winter. Attacks on energy facilities across the country overnight and on the morning of Oct. 17 left some homes without power, the Energy Ministry said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed a man and a woman, aged 58 and 71. Another 41 people were injured or suffered from stress, including three children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Four women and three men were injured in Sumy Oblast in Russian drone attacks, local authorities reported.

Russian attacks near the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed a 74-year-old woman and injured two men over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. One more man was killed in Dnipro, the regional center, after Russian forces targeted an industrial facility.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on southern Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Oct. 17, 2026. (Odesa Oblast Military Administration)

Russia launched one of its largest attacks on central Vinnytsia Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, targeting civilian and critical infrastructure with drones and injuring six people, Governor Natalia Zabolotna said.

Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, injuring at least four people, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Two people were killed in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Fifteen more people were injured in the region over the past day.

Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring six people, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 31 towns and villages, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and at least 19 others were injured, including children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.