Russia's war against Ukraine must not extend into the Mediterranean, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said ahead of a European Council meeting in Brussels on Nov. 26.

Separately, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul cautioned against allowing the war to expand geographically the same day, dpa reported.

The remarks come as Ukraine struck several Russian targets in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Mediterranean Sea, and Russia increasingly behaves aggressively toward supporters of Ukraine, including incidents in Poland and South Korea, raising concerns about the geographical spread of Russia's war.

Both Meloni and Wadephul reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine.

"You know my position regarding Ukraine; you know my support, and Italy's support, for Ukraine, but I believe that the war should not and cannot extend to the Mediterranean," Meloni said.

Italy should "do everything possible to help Ukraine defend itself," Meloni added, while also stressing the need to ensure security of its own borders and citizens.

"I think we should be very clear on this issue, as we were also clear during these days with our Ukrainian friends, and we should also be clear with our partners," Meloni said. At the same time, she said she would not link these issues to the topic of aid for Ukraine.

“Ukraine's right to self-defense is undisputed, and we do support Ukraine, but I would strongly caution against allowing this conflict to spread geographically," Wadephul said.

On Nov. 22, Ukrainian forces sank the Russian corvette Merkury and destroyed a military helicopter in a naval drone attack in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Benghazi, Libya, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Nov. 23.

Russia has also been accused of extending its campaign of intimidation and hybrid operations beyond Ukraine, with reported sabotage plots, airspace incidents, and military activity raising security concerns across Europe and beyond.

Poland thwarted an alleged Russian intelligence plot to stage an attack near the border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and blame Ukraine, Polish authorities said on Nov. 18.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press conference that two missiles and a jet-powered drone fell on Polish territory during Russia's overnight attack on Nov. 20.

South Korea issued an air raid alert for residents of its Ulleungdo Island and the country's Air Force scrambled its fighter jets on Nov. 24 after Russian military aircraft approached the island.