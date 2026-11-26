U.S. President Donald Trump said on Nov. 26 that he had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end all military aggression against territories across Europe.

The remarks follow a series of incidents involving Russian missiles and drones entering Polish airspace during attacks on Ukraine on Nov. 23 and 24.

They also came a day after Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, with both sides warning Moscow against expanding the war beyond Ukraine.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In a statement following his Nov. 25 meeting with Rutte, Trump and the NATO chief emphasized the need for Russia to avoid actions that could widen the conflict.

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally or unintentionally expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution," the statement read.

The Kremlin, however, shifted blame to Ukraine. Asked about the statement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that Kyiv was responsible for escalating the war.

"When they talk about the conflict in Ukraine escalating, they are obviously referring to attempts by (Ukraine) to expand the geographical scope of this conflict," Peskov said.

Trump also expressed optimism about his efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, describing an agreement as a possibility.

"I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH — and will be a Great Tribute to everyone," he wrote.

The warnings come as NATO faces growing concerns about the risk of the war spilling beyond Ukraine's borders. Poland has raised the possibility of NATO intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine.

Trump and Putin last met on Nov. 19 in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit.