Russia is finishing preparations for a new mass attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Nov. 26.



According to Ukraine's intelligence, Russia was preparing to strike Ukraine's energy and logistics infrastructure, as well as other life support facilities in communities across Ukraine, Zelensky said.

While Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy system have been ongoing throughout the year at a low level, Moscow has ramped up mass attacks to wipe out power plants, substations, and gas infrastructure for its fifth winter offensive during the full-scale invasion, cutting off power to households across the country. Russia's recent energy attacks have largely focused on disconnecting Kyiv with combined missile and drone attacks.

Ukraine lacks critical air defense against Moscow's expanding arsenal

The warning came after a meeting on Ukraine's power supply, Zelensky said. According to the president, the energy supply situation was especially difficult in Dnipro, the surrounding Dnipro district, and Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where repairs were continuing around the clock.

He further mentioned ongoing repairs in Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts, as well as in Konotop and the wider Sumy Oblast.

On Nov. 3, Russian mass strikes on Ukraine's energy system triggered Kyiv's most severe water outage during the full-scale invasion, three people with knowledge of the matter, including a government advisor, told the Kyiv Independent at the time.

Zelensky also said he was waiting for the foreign ministry report on the results of communication with Ukraine's partners on the supply of air defense support.

The U.S. has not said it will accelerate deliveries of crucial air defense missiles to Ukraine, with the country still facing delays, Zelensky said Nov. 25, as Russia continues its deadly drone and missile attacks.

With this situation, European military support is increasingly critical as Ukraine faces a severe shortage of interceptor missiles and Russia intensifies its missile and drone attacks ahead of winter.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said on Nov. 24 that Ukraine and Norway are working to expand the deployment of DESNA, a jointly developed air defense system already operating in Ukraine, as Oslo plans to provide at least $7 billion in assistance in 2027.

Sweden also announced a new winter assistance package for Ukraine on Nov. 24, allocating 155 million Swedish kronor ($16 million) to the Ukrainian Red Cross and 85 million kronor ($9 million) to support the country's energy infrastructure.

On Nov. 22, Zelensky said Russia had launched 165 missiles, around 2,700 attack drones and nearly 1,460 glide bombs at Ukraine over the previous week. Meanwhile, Patriot missile deliveries to Ukraine have faced delays.