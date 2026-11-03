Norway deploys additional air defense sensors, troops near Russia border

Norway will deploy sensors for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and increase troop numbers in Finnmark, the country's northernmost county, which borders Russia, the Norwegian Defense Ministry announced Nov. 3.

"The experience from Ukraine shows how important it is to have a good overview and receive early warning. These are sensors that will strengthen our ability to detect drones in Finnmark," Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik said in a press release.

The additional NASAMS sensors will be deployed in the town of Kirkenes, located only about 7.5 kilometers (4.5 miles) from the Norway-Russia border.

As part of the deployment, another 30 troops will be stationed in a move that Norway's Defense Ministry says is preventative and not based on a new threat.

"We have seen in other countries that drones go astray. This is something Norway takes seriously. We must be prepared, even if we do not see an elevated air threat against Norway or the population of Finnmark now," Sandvik said.

Russian drones have violated NATO airspace on several occasions, including on Sept. 8, when a suspected Russian Shahed-type drone violated Moldovan and Romanian airspace, forcing airspace closures, emergency alerts, and the scrambling of NATO fighter jets.

On Oct. 3, five Russian air attack weapons, including Banderol missiles and drones, violated Moldova's airspace and exploded on the country's territory during a Russian attack against Ukraine, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said.

Moldova, not a member of NATO, has also experienced intensified airspace violations in recent months.

Russia intentionally attacked Moldova with drones when President Volodymyr Zelensky was traveling through the country, he said in a Sept. 15 interview.

Airspace violations have also taken place in other countries, including Finland and Lithuania.