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5 Russian missiles and drones exploded on Moldova's territory in overnight attack against Ukraine, Sandu says

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by Jonas Heins
5 Russian missiles and drones exploded on Moldova's territory in overnight attack against Ukraine, Sandu says
Moldova's President Maia Sandu during the Coalition of the Willing meeting, in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2026. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP via Getty Images)

Five Russian air attack weapons, including Banderol missiles and drones, violated Moldova's airspace and exploded on the country's territory during Russia's latest overnight attack against Ukraine, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Oct. 3.

"(Russia's) war is dangerously reaching Moldova," Sandu wrote in a post on X, condemning the attack. "Moscow is putting lives at risk across Europe and must be stopped."

Moldova's Defense Ministry said it tracked several unmanned aircraft on the morning of Oct. 3 near Anenii Noi, Stefan Voda, Tudora, and Causeni. Later, the ministry reported explosions near the villages of Crocmaz, Stefan Voda, Delacau, Puhaceni, Anenii Noi, Bozieni, and Hincesti, as well as in Dubovca, Constantinovca, and Causeni.

No casualties or damage were reported, while police and army teams were dispatched to investigate the incidents.

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least eight civilians and injured 81 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct.3.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched 157 Shahed and Gerbera drones, including some jet-powered Shaheds, as well as Parodiya decoy drones.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine frequently lead to violations of Moldova's airspace and explosions on the country's territory.

Drones invaded Moldova's airspace three separate times on Sept. 30, as Russia launched a day-long attack against Ukraine overnight and into the following afternoon.

On Sept. 24, suspected Russian drones crashed in Romania and Moldova overnight, amid a sustained mass drone and missile attack on Ukraine.

On Aug. 16, NATO fighter jets shot down a suspected Russian drone that violated Romanian airspace near the Moldovan border, Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruta confirmed.

A day later, on Aug. 17, a Russian S-8000 Banderol cruise missile entered Moldovan airspace during a Russian attack on Odesa, before crashing in a cornfield approximately 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) outside of the village of Talmaz, in the Stefan Voda district of Moldova.

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MoldovaAirspaceMaia SanduUkraine-Romania borderUkraineRussiaNATO-RussiaDrone attack
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Jonas Heins

Jonas Heins is Assistant Editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining, Jonas worked in several think tanks and research institutions across Central and Eastern Europe. He grew up in Germany and holds an MA in European Studies from the University of Padova. Currently he is pursuing an MA in Central and East European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from the Universities of Glasgow and Tartu.

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