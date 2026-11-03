Top European nations vow to boycott Ice Hockey World Championship if Russia returns

Several European countries, including top world ranking nations, said on Nov. 3 they would refuse to play Russia at the 2027 Ice Hockey World Championship, after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling cleared the way for Russian national teams to return to international competition.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Germany in May 2027, though Russia's participation remains uncertain as the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has yet to determine how to implement the CAS ruling.

"Allowing Russia to participate will have significant consequences in terms of security, politically and economically for us as hosts,” the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) said in a statement.

Since the ruling, top ranking nations have commented on the Court's ruling.

"We are currently gathering as many countries as possible to form a common front to tell the IIHF that none of us will play against Russia in this situation," said Heikki Hietanen, Chairman of the Finnish Ice Hockey Association.

Sweden, Denmark, and Norway have expressed similar objections.

"Norway will – based on the current situation and the information available to us today – not play against Russia at ​the World Championship in Germany in May 2027," said Norges Ishockeyforbund, Norway's ice hockey association, in a statement.

Additionally, Czechia is the latest country to join the boycott, as their federation's general secretary, Jan Cerny, said on Nov. 3 that Prague has "clearly rejected the return of Russian national teams to international competitions under the current circumstances."

Anders Larsson, chairman of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association, said, "The Three Crowns (Swedish team's nickname) will not play Russia in coming world championship tournaments."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Oct. 30, overturning the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) ban on Russian national teams. The IIHF, acknowledging its respect for CAS's authority, said it was nonetheless "disappointed" by the outcome.

Russian athletes were widely banned from international sporting competitions following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, restrictions have been gradually eased, with some athletes allowed to compete under neutral status, while certain international sports federations have lifted bans entirely and reinstated Russian athletes and teams under their national identity.

Following CAS' ruling, Ukraine has since called on nations to implement a Russian athlete travel ban to prevent Russia's return to international sporting events.