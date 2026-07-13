Ukraine, 9 European partners launch anti-ballistic missile coalition to support Freya air defense project

Editor's note: The story has been updated with the latest details.

Ukraine and nine European partner countries agreed to establish the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition to bolster Europe's missile defense capabilities, the Elysee Palace announced on July 13.

Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K. are joining Kyiv in an effort to "build a shared anti-ballistic missile capacity for Europe," the French presidency said in a press release.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the coalition would support Ukraine in developing its Freya air defense project.

Designed by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Freya is intended to serve as a more affordable equivalent to the U.S.-made Patriot in its ability to effectively intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

"Strong and sufficient anti-ballistic capabilities are essential to bringing Russia's war against Ukraine to an end," Zelensky said on X.

The president stressed that Freya is not meant to replace existing European air defense capabilities, but should be seen as a "way to supplement our defense, create a strong shield over the entirety of Europe, and do all of this faster and at a lower cost."

According to the president, the opening meeting was also attended by representatives of the European defense companies, including FP, Thales, HENSOLDT, Diehl Defense, Saab, Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Weibel, Leonardo, MBDA, Eurosam, Safran, and Destinus.

Zelensky expressed hope that the Freya system could be "up and running" within the next 12 months.

The coalition's flagship project is meant to complement existing ballistic missile systems while "bringing together our defense industrial base, our research, and our operational experience," the French presidency said.

"We acknowledge the unique experience of Ukraine, gained in defense against Russia's war of aggression," the statement read, adding that the coalition remains open to other nations sharing the group's objectives.

The announcement comes as Zelensky is visiting Paris to attend the Coalition of the Willing meeting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and other leaders.

The summit is set to address Ukraine's critical air defense shortages in the face of escalating Russian ballistic missile attacks, either by securing additional U.S.-designed Patriot interceptors or developing Europe-sourced alternatives.