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Ukraine's air raid alert system hacked, Air Force says as false nuclear, chemical warnings sound

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine's air raid alert system hacked, Air Force says as false nuclear, chemical warnings sound
A phone lock screen depicting warnings for several false alerts, including radiation hazards and a chemical attack, late on Nov. 1, 2026. (The Kyiv Independent)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's air raid alert system was hacked late Nov. 1, the Air Force said, as sirens sounded across the country and people received false alerts warning of nuclear, chemical, and street fighting threats.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground received notifications on their phones from the officially supported Air Alert app, made in collaboration between the Digital Transformation Ministry and security technology company Ajax Systems.

"Hi! A nuclear alert is about to go off all across Ukraine! Don't worry, the Oreshnik is on its way," one of the false warnings read in Russian on the Air Alert app.

Air raid alerts also sounded in streets across the country, including Zakarpattia Oblast in western Ukraine, journalists on the ground reported.

Article image
An unofficial alert map developed by independent Ukrainian volunteer initiative Ukrzen depicting false alerts amid a cyberattack on Ukraine's alert system late on Nov. 1, 2026. (Ukrzen)

"It is likely that the 'Air Alert' app has been compromised by the enemy. There is no radiation threat! Please stay calm and follow our updates on our (Telegram) channel," Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation claimed that the "Air Alert" app was "likely compromised."

For Kyiv residents, the Digital Transformation Ministry recommended using the "Kyiv Digital" app to stay aware of air alerts.

Several regional governors also warned that the system was hacked and advised residents that there was no threat.

"Currently, the situation in the oblast is calm. Reports indicate a cyberattack on the notification app," Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk said.

Officials also warned the cyberattack could involve a phishing operation with attached links.

"Cyberattack on the 'Air Alert' app. Do not click on the link in the message," Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Natalia Zabolotna reported.

The false alerts were then cleared about an hour later.

By midnight local time, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said while the nationwide alert system was back to operating normally, citizens should continue to monitor information from local authorities and listen for signals played on loudpseakers.

"We once again urge citizens not to click on links from unknown sources and not to spread unverified information," the Emergency Service said.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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