Hackers target Ukraine's state news agency Ukrinform, replace website with anti-Ukrainian messages

Hackers targeted Ukraine's state news agency Ukrinform, replacing its website's homepage with anti-Ukrainian imagery and compromising its account on social media platform X, the agency said on Nov. 11.

In an official statement, Ukrinform said specialists were investigating the attack, assessing its consequences, and working to restore the agency's services.

The hackers replaced the agency's homepage with the word ZELENET, an image of a crossed-out Ukrainian flag, and a link to a Telegram channel. Ukrinform's account on X was also renamed ZELENET, while its biography was changed to include a pro-Russian slogan.

The agency said it was cooperating with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection to strengthen its cybersecurity defenses.

Ukrinform's Director General Serhii Cherevatyi told Ukrainska Pravda that the agency had faced several cyberattacks in recent months, adding that attackers were increasingly using sophisticated methods, including artificial intelligence.

"The enemy is also constantly improving, so we are trying to respond as quickly as possible," Cherevatyi said.

The incident follows a series of cyberattacks targeting Ukrainian media outlets this month.

On Nov. 4, the Kyiv Independent was hit by a suspected Russian cyberattack that disrupted its website and allowed hackers to send readers emails containing false claims about President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Hackers gained access to the Kyiv Independent's content management system and one of its newsletter services, publishing fabricated messages on the website and sending emails in Russian and English.

On Nov. 6, hackers also compromised Ukrainska Pravda's email newsletter account, sending some readers a fabricated message about an alleged terrorist attack in Kyiv. The outlet said it had not sent the email and that its contents were false.

The attacks followed a breach of Ukraine's widely used air raid alert app on Nov. 1, when users received fake warnings about nuclear and chemical threats. President Volodymyr Zelensky attributed that attack to Russia.