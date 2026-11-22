Russian attacks across Ukraine injured 30 people over the past day, regional authorities said early on Nov. 22, as rescue workers continued searching for survivors under the rubble of an apartment building in Kyiv Oblast following an overnight drone strike.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian troops launched 186 attack drones against Ukraine overnight, of which 161 were shot down.

The attack on Kyiv Oblast damaged a five-story apartment building, injured at least two people, and may have trapped 14 others under the rubble, officials reported.

A 22-year-old woman and a child were injured in the strike on the village of Dymer, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

Elsewhere, Russian attacks injured five people in eastern Donetsk Oblast over the past day, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram.

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, three people, including two children, were injured by an evening Russian attack, acting regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said. He has not provided further details about the attack, including which weapon was used.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

Two of the victims were injured in a Russian attack on Kamianske District west of Dnipro, where an educational institution and unspecified infrastructure were damaged.

In southern Kherson Oblast, six people were also injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, nine people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said.