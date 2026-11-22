Key developments on Nov. 21-22:

Zelensky says US delays on Patriot missiles are 'difficult to understand' as Russia fires 165 missiles in a week

'We live in fear' — Russian attack near Kyiv kills 3, leaves families waiting as rescuers search rubble

Swedish Gripen pilot unable to shoot down suspected Russian missile over Poland due to poor weather, commander says

Zelensky says Ukraine has yet to see written commitments on NATO-style security guarantees

Russia may need a year to clear collapsed Crimean Bridge section, Ukraine says

Russia launched around 2,700 attack drones, nearly 1,460 glide bombs, and 165 missiles of various types against Ukraine this week, with nearly every region coming under attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 22.

The attacks come as Russia intensifies its campaign against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, particularly energy facilities, as temperatures drop. The strikes have left many Ukrainians without electricity, water, or heating.

Ukraine faces a severe shortage of U.S.-made Patriot interceptor missiles, which can counter ballistic threats, making it harder for the country to defend against successive waves of attacks.

Zelensky again urged Washington to authorize the transfer of Patriot missiles that Ukraine's allies have already paid for via NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program. Transfers of U.S.-produced Patriot missiles from third countries require authorization from Washington.

"Against this backdrop, it is particularly difficult to understand the delays in the delivery of anti-ballistic systems to Ukraine," Zelensky said in a Telegram post, adding that it was "very important" for the U.S. to approve the transfers. "We need to strengthen our defenses."

Ukraine received an average of 12 Patriot interceptor missiles per month from the U.S. throughout 2026, the Ukrainian president told reporters earlier during a closed-door press briefing.

Zelensky first revealed that the U.S. is stalling supplies of the missiles in mid-October.

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'We live in fear' — Russian attack near Kyiv kills 3, leaves families waiting as rescuers search rubble

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight on Nov. 22 damaged a five-story apartment building, killed at least three people and injured four others, with several people trapped under the rubble, local officials reported.

The attack damaged the apartment building in the Vyshhorod district, sparking a fire and leaving a section spanning all five floors "destroyed," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

"Rescuers have recovered the body of a third victim from the rubble," Tkachenko said in an update at 5:46 p.m. local time. "Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. May you find the strength to endure this irreparable loss."



Search and rescue operations remain ongoing, though Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported that response efforts are hindered by continued Russian strikes.

"The work of the rescuers is complicated by the constant threat of repeated Russian attacks and air raid alerts, which force them to suspend operations," DSNS said.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on a residential building in Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 22, 2026. (Christopher Occhicone/The Kyiv Independent)

Families of those who are missing stand outside the ruins of an apartment building, waiting to hear the fate of their loved ones. Among them is retiree Arkadii Kozenko, who said his 18-year-old son was in the apartment at the time of the drone attack.

Kozenko received a phone call at around 5 a.m., informing him that a Russian drone fell on the apartment building and an explosion occurred. His son, Roman Komarenko, was supposed to go to an internship during the day, he said.

"We are waiting for the result... whether he is alive or not," Kozenko told the Kyiv Independent as rescue workers continued to search through the rubble. "We are hoping (for the best)."

Kozenko believes that the Western allies should provide more much-needed weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles to defend itself against the ballistic threat, in a timely manner, to end the war faster.

"We live in fear," Kozenko said.

DSNS later provided details about the identity of two of the three victims killed in the strike. One was described as a 48-year-old woman. The other, a teenager, age 18.

Swedish Gripen pilot unable to shoot down suspected Russian missile over Poland due to poor weather, commander says

A Swedish Air Force pilot flying a JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet under NATO command was authorized to shoot down a suspected Russian cruise missile over Poland on Nov. 20 but did not fire because severe weather prevented him from identifying the target, a senior Polish military commander said.

The incident occurred at the time of a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, during which three aerial objects entered Polish airspace. NATO is preparing to discuss the incursions and the alliance's response to Russian threats along its eastern flank.

Lt. Gen. Ireneusz Nowak, operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita that the pilot attempted to intercept an object believed to be a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, according to Hromadske.

Exceptionally difficult weather conditions prevented the pilot from identifying the object visually or through the aircraft's onboard electro-optical systems, Nowak said.

The Swedish Gripens were operating under NATO's Combined Air Operations Centre in Uedem, Germany, which had issued conditional authorization to engage targets once identification requirements were met.

The aircraft were participating in a two-month NATO air defense deployment to protect Polish airspace. Although primarily based in Sweden, the fighters could operate from a forward air base in Poland, according to the Swedish Armed Forces.

Polish forces tracked 11 potentially threatening aerial objects during Russia's Nov. 20 attack, three of which crossed into Polish airspace.

Two Swedish Gripens and two Polish F-16 fighter jets were deployed, supported by a Saab 340 airborne early warning aircraft, a Dutch aerial refueling aircraft and ground-based air defense systems. The Kyiv Independent previously reported the deployment of Swedish fighters and a Dutch refueling aircraft.

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Zelensky says Ukraine has yet to see written commitments on NATO-style security guarantees

President Zelensky said he has yet to see written commitments outlining how proposed NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine would work, speaking to reporters on Nov. 21.

The remarks come after U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Washington was open to providing Ukraine with security guarantees modeled on NATO's Article 5 collective defense provision during talks with European leaders in Berlin on Nov. 19.

Responding to a question from the Kyiv Independent, Zelensky said Ukraine still needed clarity on what exactly the proposed "Article 5-like" commitments would entail.

"Article 5 is collective defense," Zelensky said. "What remains unclear for Ukraine is who exactly this collective would consist of, how it would defend us, and whether it would be prepared to repel the aggressor."

Article 5 is the alliance's collective defense clause, requiring all members to render immediate aid to any partner that comes under attack. The clause has served as the backbone of NATO's security framework since its formation.

"The answers must not simply be words, however eloquently they may sound, that 'of course, nobody will abandon you.' This must be on paper," Zelensky said. "So far, I have not seen such commitments on paper."

Zelensky also stressed that any guarantees must remain effective beyond U.S. President Donald Trump's time in office.

"We need guarantees not for two years, but preferably forever. At least for decades," he said.

Russia may need a year to clear collapsed Crimean Bridge section, Ukraine says

Russia could take several months to a year to remove the collapsed section of the Crimean Bridge following Ukrainian strikes that severely damaged the crossing, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said during a briefing between President Zelensky and visiting U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting.

Ukraine on Nov. 17 carried out a major operation against the bridge, which links Russia to occupied Crimea, bringing down part of its roadway and obstructing shipping through the Kerch Strait. The crossing serves as a critical military supply route for Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Speaking at the briefing, Zelensky described the strike as a complex, multi-stage operation that also involved destroying Russian weapons used against Ukraine.

Zelensky defended the attack as a response to Russia's constant strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure

"Not one, not two — 109 attacks," Zelensky said, referring to Russian strikes on Ukrainian bridges. "That's why it's an absolutely fair response."

Khmara said the collapse of the road section had obstructed the passage of vessels beneath the bridge, forcing Russian authorities to examine how to remove the fallen structure.

"We understand that they are now conducting an assessment. They have sent divers down and are examining in detail how they can lift and move the damaged section of the bridge," Khmara said.

He estimated that lifting and moving the collapsed structure could take several months to a year.