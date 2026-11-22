Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia targeted a busy supermarket in Kyiv Oblast with a drone strike on Nov. 22, killing at least two three people and injuring 15 others, local authorities reported.

The attack came amid a day of deadly Russian strikes in the region: an overnight strike on an apartment building killed at least four people, with rescuers still working to recover additional victims from the rubble despite the risk of repeated bombings.

A Russian Shahed-type drone hit a "Novus" grocery store in Kyiv Oblast's Vyshneve district the evening of Nov. 22, when people were out doing their shopping. At least three people were killed and 15 injured, including three children, according to Vyshneve Mayor Illya Dikov.

A 36-year-old woman is among the victims killed in the attack, the mayor said.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Tymur Tkachenko said Russia was "deliberately terrorizing the civilian population" by attacking targets like the Vyshneve supermarket.

"People were simply going to the store to buy groceries. A routine shopping trip turned into a tragedy due to a Russian attack," Tkachenko said.

"The enemy is deliberately terrorizing the civilian population, attacking civilian infrastructure, and taking lives."

A Novus grocery store in Kyiv Oblast's Vyshneve district after being targeted by a Russian drone on Nov. 22, 2026. (Illya Dikov / Facebook) A Novus grocery store in Kyiv Oblast's Vyshneve district after being targeted by a Russian drone on Nov. 22, 2026. (Illya Dikov / Facebook) A Novus grocery store in Kyiv Oblast's Vyshneve district after being targeted by a Russian drone on Nov. 22, 2026. (Illya Dikov / Facebook) A Novus grocery store in Kyiv Oblast's Vyshneve district after being targeted by a Russian drone on Nov. 22, 2026. (Illya Dikov / Facebook) An emergency worker surveys damage to a supermarket roof in Kyiv Oblast's Vyshneve district following a deadly Russian drone strike on Nov. 22, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram) Emergency workers operate inside the Novus supermarket in Kyiv Oblast's Vyshneve district following a deadly Russian drone strike on Nov. 22, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)

The drone attack caused a fire inside the supermarket, and shelves of food products caught fire, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) said. The fire has since been extinguished.

Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian supermarkets, grocery warehouses, and other food industry facilities in an attempt to destabilize food security and hurt the economy.

Russia has also stepped up strikes on stores and markets during operating hours, inflicting maximum damage against civilian targets.

Tkachenko also reported that a separate attack in Kyiv Oblast the same day killed a man and injured four others in the Bila Tserkva district.

The governor announced that Monday, Nov. 23 would be a day of mourning in Kyiv Oblast in memory of the victims of the Nov. 22 attacks. Flags will be lowered throughout the region and entertainment venues will operate under restricted hours.

"May the memory of all those who perished be eternal," Tkachenko said.