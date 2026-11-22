The southern city of Odesa and surrounding areas have suffered "serious damage" to their main power grids following repeated Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo said on Nov. 22.

The electricity supply situation in Odesa Oblast is "extremely difficult" after key power infrastructure supplying households sustained "significant" damage. Repair crews are working to restore electricity, but continued Russian attacks and air raid alerts are disrupting their work, according to Ukrenergo.

"The situation is significantly complicated by constant threats of new attacks and air raid alerts, which prevent repair crews from always working continuously," the company said.

The situation in the Odesa area worsened following the large-scale Russian attack on Nov. 20, after which regional governor Oleh Kiper reported disruptions to the power grids.

The outages have disrupted daily life across the city. Schools in Odesa will switch to online classes for a week starting Nov. 23, local authorities said.

The power cuts have also forced the city to temporarily suspend electric public transportation, including trolleybuses. Local media have also reported disruptions to water and heating supplies.

The damage in Odesa comes as Russia intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure across the country in recent months, targeting power grids, substations, and water supply facilities as the temperature continues to drop.

Ukraine faces an increasingly severe shortage of Patriot interceptor missiles that can counter ballistic threats, making it difficult for the country to defend itself from the intensifying attacks.

The power and water supply situation across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, has significantly worsened over November, with Russia launching its latest massive aerial assault with missiles and drones on Nov. 20.

The Energy Ministry said on Nov. 22 that Russia attacked an unspecified number of energy facilities over the past day, leaving households in central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk, western Zhytomyr, northeastern Kharkiv, and Odesa oblasts without power this morning.

Of these regions, Odesa Oblast faces the most difficult situation, the ministry said.

"The enemy is purposefully attacking energy facilities important for the region's power supply," the ministry said. "As a result, a significant number of consumers remain without power," it added, without elaborating on the number.

The utility workers managed to partially restore power to critical infrastructure facilities in the Odesa area this morning, and backup power schemes are currently being developed to restore electricity to the rest, according to Ukrenergo.