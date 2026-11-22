Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

An explosion on a Russian military vessel docked in the Libyan port of Benghazi was likely caused by a drone strike, Libya's eastern-based government said in a statement on Nov. 22.

"Initial investigations indicate that the explosion occurred onboard a Russian ship docked in the port," said the administration of General Khalifa Haftar, the de facto military dictator of eastern Libya who opposes the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.

"It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones."

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the reported blast, and no one has claimed responsibility for the alleged drone strike.

The eastern Libyan government said the Russian ship had stopped in Benghazi to refuel en route back to Russia, under maritime cooperation agreements between the two nations.

Two Libyan military officials told the Associated Press (AP) that the damaged vessel was the Russian Navy corvette Merkury. The sources claimed the warship was targeted by multiple Ukrainain sea drones launched from a base in western Libya.

At least four drones were intercepted, while two struck the Merkury, the officials said. The attack severely damaged the Russian vessel and caused a fire at the port.

The evening of Nov. 22, local media reported that another naval drone struck a vessel of the coast Benghazi, with open-source intelligence (OSINT) analysts identifying the sanctioned Russian bulk carrier Ascalon as the possible target.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Libya's government has been divided since 2011, with an internationally recognized administration based in Tripoli and a rival government operating in the east. Kyiv and Tripoli reportedly signed a covert deal in 2025 to allow a Ukrainian military presence in western Libya, with access to drone launch sites.

Russian-controlled African Corps troops, meanwhile, reportedly operate in southern and eastern Libya, in cooperation with Haftar's regime.

In March 2026, Russia accused Ukrainian forces of launching a drone attack from Libya against the Russian-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, the Arctic Metagaz, causing a fire on the vessel. The ship belongs to Russia's shadow fleet, consisting of ships that rely on opaque ownership, flags of convenience, and irregular shipping practices to move Russian oil despite Western sanctions.

Earlier, in December 2025, Kyiv struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time. A source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent that the shadow fleet vessel QENDIL was struck in neutral waters more than 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

The outlet Radio France Internationale (RFI) later reported that the attack was launched from the Libyan city Misrata, and that the QENDIL was struck 250 kilometers off the Libyan coast.

Following the reported strike on the Merkury, Libya's government in Tripoli also issued a statement condemning the use of Libyan territorial waters as a site for proxy warfare.

"The Government categorically rejects the transformation of Libya into an arena for international conflicts or a theater for foreign powers to settle scores," the statement read.

"It further opposes the use of Libyan territory, ports, or territorial waters for any military or logistical activities that could jeopardize the security of the Libyan people or the sovereignty of the state."

The alleged strike on the Merkury coincides with reports that a sanctioned Russian cargo ship was hit by a drone in the Gulf of Finland on Nov. 21. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, President Volodymyr Zelensky's sanctions policy adviser, did however comment on the incident to the Kyiv Independent.

"Yes, quite a coincidence, isn't it? It seems that vessels sanctioned by Ukraine for systematically supporting Russia's military-industrial complex have a rather unfortunate tendency to catch fire," Vlasiuk said.

"And I suspect this may be neither the only nor the last such incident."