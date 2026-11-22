Debris from Russian missiles was recovered from three different sites in Poland, Polish authorities announced on Nov. 22, two days after Russian missiles fell in Poland amid a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

The announcement comes as NATO nations prepare to convene and determine a response to Moscow's latest escalation of hostilities against the alliance.

On Nov. 20, Polish officials said that Russian forces had violated Poland's airspace after two Russian missiles and another unidentified object, presumed to be either a jet-powered drone or missile, crashed down in the country's east. The incident occurred during a mass overnight attack on Ukraine and as the so-called Coalition of the Willing, involving British and French troops, conducted military exercises in Poland.

In the newest announcement, the Lublin District Prosecutor’s Office revealed that debris from Kh-101 cruise missiles was discovered at three sites in eastern Poland: Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik, and Mołodycz. Initial findings also indicated that all missiles were manufactured in recent weeks at a manufacturing plant in the Russian city of Dubna.

While investigations into the crash sites at Nowy Lipowiec and Rudnik were fully completed, the Lublin Prosecutor's Office said investigations into the Mołodycz site would finish on Nov. 23.

The incident on Nov. 20 has drawn widespread outcry from European leaders.

"This attack of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine with impact on Poland was one of the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine," Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Russia's attack following a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and stressed that the alliance would continue to support Ukraine.

"This incident is clearly dangerous — a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. I condemn Russia’s attacks as well as its ongoing war," Rutte wrote on X.

Earlier on Nov. 22, a senior Polish military commander said that a Swedish Air Force pilot flying a JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet under NATO command was authorized to shoot down a suspected Russian cruise missile over Poland during the incursion, but did not fire because severe weather prevented him from identifying the target.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the airspace violations, warning that Russia's attacks on Ukraine threatened European security.

"While Moscow tries to initiate discussions about the 'new security architecture of Europe,' Russian missiles and drones directly undermine the existing security order in Europe," Sybiha said in a statement reported by Polish Radio on Nov. 20.

Both Moldova and Finland reported separate instances of airspace violations by Russia on Nov. 21, officials said.

"By intensifying its war of aggression against Ukraine and also pursuing an aggressive agenda on European territory, Russia is making an irresponsible gamble that can only further isolate it and strengthen the resolve and unity of Europeans, and of all those who want to work towards peace and stability on our continent," said French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the incidents.

NATO's North Atlantic Council is scheduled to meet in Brussels on Nov. 23 to discuss the Polish airspace violations, Reuters reported.