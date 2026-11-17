Ukraine has proposed an Oleshky-like humanitarian operation in 10 more Russian-occupied settlements in southern Kherson and southeastern Zaporizhzhia oblasts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 17 after a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Without naming the settlements, Zelensky said that discussions would follow with the American mediators to organize a much-needed humanitarian operation, similar to the few-day local ceasefire in Kherson Oblast that allowed civilians to evacuate the occupied town of Oleshky.

Zelensky's statement comes as many cities, towns, and villages across Ukraine's east and south endure occupation for nearly five years, while others have endured it for 12 years. With Russia trying to impose an information blackout from occupied territories, it is increasingly difficult for Ukraine or third parties to independently assess the humanitarian situation for the Ukrainians who continue to live there.

War immediately arrived in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian president also said Kyiv was preparing for a prisoner-of-war exchange, which he said was one of the most important agreements reached at the trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11.

"We are already communicating through intelligence channels. Ukraine is ready to deliver results in the coming weeks," Zelensky said in his Telegram post.

"The timeline for implementing this agreement depends on how quickly the Russian side acts and on the American team's communication with them."

Earlier, Ukrainian and Russian officials confirmed that, as the Abu Dhabi peace talks concluded on Nov. 11, both sides had agreed to a new "large-scale" prisoner exchange.

"The main result is that we managed to reach an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange. We are now working to agree on the details and practical implementation," Ukrainian lead negotiator Rustem Umerov said.

"Bringing our people home remains one of our main priorities. We are doing everything possible to ensure that every Ukrainian returns from captivity as soon as possible."