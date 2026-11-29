A drone, identified by authorities as Ukrainian, crashed in northeastern Turkey overnight on Nov. 29, Turkish media reported.

The incident comes as Russia's war against Ukraine continues to escalate and cross into neighboring nations.

According to CNN Turk, the drone fell in Cayeli, a coastal district of Turkey's Rize Province, roughly 675 kilometers (420 miles) from Russian-occupied Crimea. The drone exploded, shattering windows at four nearby houses, and left a 70-square-meter (753-square-foot) crater in the fields of a tea plantation.



Within 10 to 15 minutes, Turkish medical and military personnel arrived at the scene. There are no reported injuries.

Fragments of the drone recovered from the crash site by authorities indicated that it was Ukrainian-made, CNN Turk reported.

The crash comes months after a suspected drone hit the grounds of a police station in the district of Arsin in the Turkish city of Trabzon on Aug. 18, damaging parked vehicles.

The explosion caused no injuries but shattered the windows of the police building and nearby offices, according to Turkiye Today. However, there was no evidence that this drone was linked to the Russian war against Ukraine.



Previously, a Turkish-flagged fishing vessel, Duru 67, was attacked in the Black Sea on June 5 and sank, leaving one sailor dead and four others injured, according to the Turkish Coast Guard. The incident occurred west of Russian-occupied Sevastopol in Crimea. The coast guard did not specify who was responsible for the attack.



In recent weeks, the Russia's war has increasingly extended beyond Ukraine's borders into neighboring nations.

On Nov. 20, three Russian missiles slammed into eastern Poland, sparking international condemnation and raising tensions between Moscow and NATO.



Both Moldova and Finland reported separate instances of airspace violations by Russia on Nov. 21.

Russian airspace violations have also occurred multiple times in Latvia, Moldova, Romania, and Lithuania in recent months.

On Nov. 22, Ukrainian forces sank a Russian Navy corvette and destroyed a military helicopter in a naval drone attack off the coast of Benghazi, Libya.