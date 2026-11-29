Russian attacks over the last day have killed at least three people and injured at least 25 others, according to Ukrainian authorities.

In Kharkiv Oblast, six people were injured amid Russian attacks on the front-line region over the last day, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.



Russian strikes on Odesa killed one person and injured five more as apartment buildings, warehouses, and a farm came under attack, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

In the city of Zaporizhzhia, a woman was killed after a Russian airstrike hit her house, while rescuers pulled her 14-year-old daughter from the rubble, the State Emergency Service reported. Another person was injured in the attack.



In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, a Russian strike on Nov. 28 killed one person and injured five more, the National Police reported.



In Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast, a Russian strike caused a fire at a market, damaging businesses and shops, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported. While no casualties were reported in Fastiv, four people were injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv Oblast over the past day, and eight buildings and 19 houses were damaged, he added.



In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two teenage boys were left in serious condition after Russian drones pummeled the region more than 20 times, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.



In Sumy Oblast, an overnight attack injured at least one person, the State Emergency Service announced. Russia struck the region again in the morning, hitting a truck and a building in the city of Sumy, although no further casualties have been reported.



In Zhytomyr Oblast, one person was injured following Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, including a gas station, the State Emergency Service reported.



In Chernihiv Oblast, Russia attacked a tobacco factory belonging to British American Tobacco, Ukrainian journalists at Suspilne reported. There were no casualties.

In total, Russia launched 140 drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. Air defenses downed 101 drones.

Over the past week, Russia launched 1,960 drones, 1,600 guided aerial bombs, and eight missiles at Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.

"The Russians are trying to take advantage of the approaching cold weather to attack energy infrastructure and other critical infrastructure. They have struck substations in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Odesa oblasts," he wrote.