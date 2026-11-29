Nearly half of Polaes wants to break off diplomatic relations with Russia after Russian missiles repeatedly violated Polish airspace, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Nov. 29.

The newspaper conducted a survey among Polish residents, with 47.4% of respondents agreeing that Warsaw should end relations with Moscow over the Russian missile incursions. Meanwhile, 26.8% disagreed with the statement, and 25.8% expressed no opinion.

Russian missiles and drones have repeatedly violated the airspace of Ukraine’s EU neighbors, although so far NATO has refrained from invoking Article 5. Most recently, three Russian cruise missiles landed on Polish territory on Nov. 20, while a Russian reconnaissance drone circled over Lublin on Nov. 23.

According to the survey, people over the age of 50 in Poland and respondents with higher incomes were the biggest supporters of cutting diplomatic relations.

Poland has said that the incursions appeared to be deliberate and announced on Nov. 25 plans to establish a no-fly zone along its eastern border with Ukraine by early 2027.

Warsaw summoned Russian Ambassador to Poland Georgy Mikhno on Nov. 24 following the latest airspace violation and handed him "a very strongly worded diplomatic note," according to Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewior.

Mikhno denied Russia’s involvement in any missile or drone incursions. The Russian Embassy in Poland responded by calling Warsaw Russophobic and saying that the accusation aimed to further worsen Russian-Polish relations.