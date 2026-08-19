Suspected drone crashes on police station grounds in Turkey

A suspected drone hit the grounds of a police station in the district of Arsin in the Turkish city of Trabzon around 7 p.m. local time on Aug. 18., damaging parked vehicles.

The explosion caused no injuries but shattered the windows of the police building and nearby offices, according to Türkiye Today.

The governor of Trabzon, Tahir Şahin, visited the site and said experts were examining the wreckage as part of a thorough investigation. He also said the object is preliminarily believed to be an unmanned aerial vehicle, but investigations are ongoing.

Videos online appear to show the explosion filmed by nearby CCTV.

There is no evidence that this specific object is linked to the Russian war against Ukraine.

Last week, Turkish authorities found a Russian Gerbera drone on the coast in the northwestern province of Sakarya.

On Aug. 8, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on Russia and Ukraine to impose a moratorium on attacks on vessels in the Black Sea amid the increasing number of strikes on ships in the region.