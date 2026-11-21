Both Moldova and Finland reported separate instances of airspace violations by Russia on Nov. 21, officials said, just one day after two suspected Russian missiles and a jet-powered drone fell on Polish territory.

Moldova's Defense Ministry reported that a Russian drone violated Moldovan airspace twice on Nov. 21 during an attack on western Ukraine.

According to officials, the drone first entered into Moldova airspace near the village of Purcari shortly after 11 a.m. local time. The drone then crossed back into Ukrainian airspace before re-entering Moldova and flying back out to Ukraine's Odesa Oblast just minutes after.

Finland's Defense Ministry also reported a suspected violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian helicopter on Nov. 21. The helicopter allegedly entered Finnish airspace near Loviisa at 12:34 p.m. local time, penetrating as far as 4.1 kilometers (2.5 miles) into Finnish territory.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said the suspected violation could be linked to rescue or monitoring operations involving a Russian cargo ship damaged by a drone in the Gulf of Finland. The Finnish Border Guard is investigating the incident.

Just a day prior suspected Russian missiles came down at Nowy Lipowiec and Rudnik nad Sanem in Poland, while the jet-powered drone fell at Molodycz, RMF24 said, citing the country's Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Kosiniak-Kamysz called the timing of the airspace violation deliberate, given the current military exercises of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, involving British and French troops, in Poland.

The latest airspace violations come as Western officials have warned that Russia's war in Ukraine was spreading into neighboring areas.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland needs "even greater support," referring to a request for additional aircraft to help protect Polish airspace.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Russia's attack following a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and stressed that the alliance would continue to support Ukraine.

"This incident is clearly dangerous — a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. I condemn Russia’s attacks as well as its ongoing war," Rutte wrote on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who days prior called Russian President Vladimir Putin his "friend," downplayed Russian incursions into Polish territory while speaking by phone with Fox News White House correspondent Aishah Hasnie aboard Air Force One on Nov. 19.

"Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake," Trump said.







