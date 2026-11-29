Russia struck the city of Kharkiv with missiles and drones for hours on Nov. 29, injuring at least 14 people, including a one-year-old child and a five-year-old boy.

In the early morning, Russian drones began targeting the city, destroying shops and a public transport stop. After a short break, Russia struck again in the afternoon, causing a blast that injured 11 people, including the young children, and sparking a fire at a postal center, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

A few hours later, three more people were injured after a Russian strike damaged a bus and a tram in the city's northeast, Synehubov reported. Russian attacks continued to hammer the city at the time of publication, although no further casualties had been reported.

The attacks come as Russia unleashed another overnight bombardment on Ukrainian civilians, killing at least three people in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Kremenchuk. At the same time, Russia is targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure as temperatures drop in a bid to cut off major cities from the power grid.

Amid a critical shortage of air defenses, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainian officials to follow up with international partners that have not yet fulfilled their pledges to provide interceptors.

"There was a report from Ukraine's Defense Intelligence on what the Russians are preparing – strikes, their missile production and stockpiling. Everyone responsible for communication with partners in Ukraine clearly understands what needs to be done," he wrote on X on Nov. 29.

Energy companies have said they are struggling to protect their facilities against the sheer number of Russian drones and missiles amid the air defense deficit. After several recent successful strikes, including on Europe's largest substation last week, power outages have been introduced across large parts of the country, including its western regions.

"We spent eight months recovering our power stations and our power grid for the coming winter. Russians spent eight months building more missiles, drones, and all types of weapons to launch terror attacks," Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, recently told the Kyiv Independent.