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How Russia recruits African soldiers for its war in Ukraine
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The Kyiv Independent’s Tania Myronyshena speaks with award-winning Nigerian investigative journalist Philip Obaji Jr., who has spent years documenting Russian mercenary operations in Africa, including the Wagner Group and its successor, Africa Corps.
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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.