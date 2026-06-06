KI logo
Europe

Turkish-flagged fishing vessel attacked near occupied Crimea, coast guard says, 1 dead, 4 injured

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Turkish-flagged fishing vessel attacked near occupied Crimea, coast guard says, 1 dead, 4 injured
A person holds a Turkish flag during a protest in Istanbul on July 19, 2016. (Aris Messinis /AFP via Getty Images)

A Turkish-flagged fishing vessel, Duru 67, was attacked in the Black Sea on June 5 and sank, leaving one sailor dead and four others injured, according to the Turkish Coast Guard.

The incident occurred west of Russian-occupied Sevastopol in Crimea. The coast guard did not specify who was responsible for the attack.

Five injured crew members were rescued by a nearby trawler, the Burak Kaya, but one sailor later died en route to Turkey.

A coast guard vessel with a medical team intercepted the trawler around 115 nautical miles (132 miles) north of the Turkish port of Inebolu and took the injured sailors aboard.

After a 15-hour journey, the crew was transferred to a hospital in the city of Kastamonu.

read also

Zelensky confirms another drone strike on St. Petersburg Oblast ahead of Putin’s economic forum finale
VesselsBlack SeaTurkey
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, June 6
Friday, June 5
Ukraine's Supreme Court sides with Kyiv Independent in libel case.

Ukraine's Supreme Court has rejected a libel lawsuit filed by the late Andriy Portnov, a former top official who served pro-Kremlin ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, against the Kyiv Independent, according to a ruling obtained by the Kyiv Independent on June 5.

Show More

Editors' Picks