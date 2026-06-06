Turkish-flagged fishing vessel attacked near occupied Crimea, coast guard says, 1 dead, 4 injured

A Turkish-flagged fishing vessel, Duru 67, was attacked in the Black Sea on June 5 and sank, leaving one sailor dead and four others injured, according to the Turkish Coast Guard.

The incident occurred west of Russian-occupied Sevastopol in Crimea. The coast guard did not specify who was responsible for the attack.

Five injured crew members were rescued by a nearby trawler, the Burak Kaya, but one sailor later died en route to Turkey.

A coast guard vessel with a medical team intercepted the trawler around 115 nautical miles (132 miles) north of the Turkish port of Inebolu and took the injured sailors aboard.

After a 15-hour journey, the crew was transferred to a hospital in the city of Kastamonu.