German defense giant Rheinmetall may drop its plans to build a 155 mm artillery ammunition plant in Ukraine, CEO Armin Papperger said during the company's Capital Markets Day presentation in Hamburg on Nov. 27.

The project, first announced in February 2024, has faced repeated delays, with Papperger previously citing bureaucratic hurdles in Ukraine.

Speaking about the planned ammunition plant, Papperger said, "I think we will not continue because there is no progress from the Ukrainian side because they want to do it by themselves."

Ukraine has significantly increased its own production of short- and medium-range artillery ammunition, reducing its dependence on Western supplies amid uncertainty over future military aid.

Papperger said Ukrainian forces fire between 1 million and 1.3 million artillery shells a year, at least half of which are produced domestically.

Rheinmetall continues to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition as part of military aid from Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Papperger said the company could still help Ukraine increase its domestic production by supplying equipment, as well as providing long-range artillery shells that Ukraine does not yet have the technology to produce.

The plant was initially expected to produce around 150,000 artillery shells a year. Production was initially expected to begin in 2026.