Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire with Russia along the current front line to pave the way for diplomatic negotiations with Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Qatari state-run media outlet Al Jazeera on Nov. 29.

Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of withdrawing from Ukraine. While a ceasefire along the current front line would be a "very big compromise," he said Kyiv is ready for diplomacy.



"We are ready for such steps, to stay and stop where we stay. We say ceasefire on the contact line," he told Al Jazeera.

Zelensky’s comments come several weeks after peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi, led by the U.S., failed to produce any concrete agreements. Putin later rejected the prospect of a ceasefire covering energy facilities and Black Sea shipping following Ukrainian strikes on Nov. 17 and 19 that destroyed a section of the Crimean Bridge.



Moscow has continued to demand that Ukraine cede territory in the occupied region of Donbas, a nonstarter for Kyiv. The EU has said that there needs to be a ceasefire before any of Russia's demands can even be discussed.



There are concerns in Ukraine and Europe that Washington is aligning itself with Moscow, particularly after U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, praised Putin and repeated disputed Russian talking points in an interview with Politico on Nov. 25.

Zelensky said that while Trump remains in power, he hopes the U.S. president will find a way to end the war "without only a situation where Ukraine has to pay for this."

The front lines in Ukraine have changed very little over the past two years of the war, running through Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, as well as parts of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Ukraine has seen some successes in recent months, particularly as part of Operation Vivaldi, a multi-phase effort to liberate parts of northern Donetsk Oblast. According to Zelensky, Ukraine managed to liberate more territory this autumn than Russia was able to capture.

In total, Operation Vivaldi resulted in the liberation of 16 settlements and the return of 277 square kilometers (106 square miles) to Ukrainian control, corps commander Brig. Gen. Andrii Biletskyi said in October.

With little progress on the front line, Russia ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s economic infrastructure this year, hammering ports, factories, and warehouses.

As winter approaches, Moscow has increasingly turned its attention to cutting off key cities like Kyiv and Odesa from the energy grid.