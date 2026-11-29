Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa killed an elderly woman and injured others overnight on Nov. 29, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported.

A multi-story residential building was damaged in the attack, according to public broadcaster Suspilne.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and an emergency headquarters has been established to assist affected residents, Lysak said, according to UNN.

The number of injured people has not yet been disclosed.