A TV monitor displays the Grand Theft Auto VI game page in Lviv, Ukraine, on Nov. 19, 2026. (Irynka Hromotska/The Kyiv Independent)

The biggest game of the decade is out after a wait of more than 13 years.

"The game is loading, the vacation has been agreed upon, all that's left to do is survive," one Ukrainian gamer posted on Reddit days before its release on Nov. 19, alongside a picture showing a television with the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo on screen.

The previous title in the series was released in September 2013, just five months before Ukraine's Euromaidan Revolution in February 2014. Thirteen years later, and nearly five years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian gamers are finally able to play the eagerly awaited sequel — if they are lucky enough to have power.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the first game Daniil Shundik, a 32-year-old neon artist and avid gamer from Kyiv, has ever pre-ordered.

"I had never made a pre-purchase before but I am too hyped and didn’t want to wait," he told the Kyiv Independent.

"I renewed my Netflix subscription especially to watch the extended trailer in August," he said.

"I watched it during a blackout and an air attack on Kyiv."

In an increasingly fragmented cultural landscape, the release is a truly global event. It's also one that many Ukrainian gamers are determined to be part of, regardless of the deprivations imposed on Ukraine by Russia's ongoing invasion, unpredictable electricity supplies, and the fact that the game is very much an expensive luxury.

"Grand Theft Auto 6 isn't just the biggest release in the world of video games, but in all of entertainment," Mike Channell, co-editor of Outside Xbox, told the Kyiv Independent, highlighting the global cultural significance of Rockstar’s new game.

But for Ukrainians, the cost of taking part in this phenomenon extends far beyond the price of the game.

A TV screen displaying a video game, with a PlayStation 5 connected to a Bluetti power station during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, in November 2026. (Oleksii Nikulin archive)

Despite average salaries in Ukraine being significantly lower than in many other European countries, the game still costs roughly the same. Costing just under Hr 3,500 (approximately $75), the game is more than 10% of the average monthly Ukrainian salary of Hr 33,000.

Complicating matters further is finding the electricity needed to power the console that runs it, a big problem in Kyiv where Russian drone and missile strikes have crippled power generation, causing hours-long blackouts, loss of centralized heating and severe restrictions when power is available.

Shundik, who has fond memories of playing Grand Theft Auto as a child, has been counting down the days to the release of the latest installment of his favorite franchise.

"After the first electricity shortages in 2022, my sister and her husband bought me a Steam Deck so I was able to replay GTA 4 while we were in total blackout," Shundik said.

To ensure they'll be able to play Grand Theft Auto 6, gamers in Kyiv often have to shell out multiples of what the game itself costs.

"I have a Bluetti power station — which cost me around $1,000 — that lasts for about 8–10 hours of gaming. I don't plan around a schedule; I just keep it charged so I can be sure I'll be able to play during my free time, regardless of power outages," Oleksii Nikulin, a 36-year-old deputy head of an IT support department, told the Kyiv Independent.

Oleskii Nikulin's Bluetti power station, which provides approximately 8–10 hours of gaming during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, in November 2026. (Oleskii Nikulin archive)

"Even knowing there might be electricity shortages, I will still try to play Grand Theft Auto 6 when it is possible," he said.

Despite the costs and the frustrations of keeping a game console running during wartime, the prospect of losing themselves in a virtual world for a few hours is a welcome break from the grinding daily reality of war: missile attacks, explosions, blackouts and the daunting prospect of another bleak, brutally cold Ukrainian winter.

"Gaming provides me with a sense of normalcy; it offers a chance to take a break from the attacks and power cuts," Nataliia Shakula, a 19-year-old university student, told the Kyiv Independent.

"It allows me to focus on the game rather than the mass attacks. It feels like an ordinary evening — the kind I sometimes miss so much," she said.

A screenshot of a Reddit post titled "Are you waiting for GTA 6?" showing a television displays the Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition installation screen on a PlayStation console in unnamed location, Ukraine, in November 2026. (Screenshot / Reddit)

"For a long time now, I haven’t let air raid alerts or explosions stop me from doing what I’m doing. Almost never. At some point, my nervous system just decided, 'Oh, to hell with it — whatever happens, happens,'" Nikulin told the Kyiv Independent.

"I think I'll be able to enjoy the game; it gives my brain a break from everything, allowing me to immerse myself in the gameplay and focus exclusively on it while I’m playing," Shakula said.

"It's more of an escape," Nikulin told the Kyiv Independent. "It's a way to take my mind off the war and everything that comes with it," he said. "Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

Shundik's first impressions exceeded his expectations. "I played for two hours after the midnight launch despite the fact I had to wake up at 6 a.m. for a medical appointment," he said.

"It's escapism, that’s true," he said. "And it's a good feeling of being united with other Ukrainian gamers and gamers around the world. I can't wait to get back home and continue to play."

But even if Rockstar's latest magnum opus offers temporary relief from the horrors of war, those horrors are never too far away.

"I'm looking forward to GTA 6, and later I'll be waiting for Wolfenstein 3 and Alien: Isolation 2. But I'm far more concerned about whether my parents will live to see grandchildren, and whether my brother will live to see his demobilization," Nikulin told the Kyiv Independent.

Mariia Skalska contributed to this report.