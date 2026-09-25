Zelensky warns Ukraine could face 'serious challenges' with drones this winter amid budget deficit

Much of Ukraine's $27 billion budget deficit is related to defense spending, including the production of drones and missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 25.

Zelensky's statement comes as Ukraine grapples with what officials have called its "worst budget situation" since 2022.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said earlier in September that delays in parliament's approval of necessary legislation could put a significant portion of the $29.5 billion in international financing at risk.

Zelensky said military salaries account for part of the funding gap, while most of the deficit is related to the need for drones and missiles

"Around a third ($27 billion), or maybe even a little more, is for drones for January, February, and March," Zelensky told reporters. "If we don't order and pay for them in October and November, we will face serious challenges in January and February."

Zelensky said he had discussed Ukraine's funding needs with representatives of the EU, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), businesses, and financial groups, receiving a "positive and constructive response" from the partners.

"Everyone understands that it is very important to cover this deficit. Everyone understands that Ukraine cannot be left on its own and that we need to invest more in Ukrainian-made drones and missiles," the president added.

EU officials say Kyiv must deliver on reforms agreed with its partners to continue receiving tranches. Ukraine's parliament has spent months delaying legislation tied to Western funding.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, and Foreign Intelligence Chief Rustem Umerov, who is overseeing the Drone Deal initiative, are expected to work out a mechanism for securing the necessary funds in the near future.

Some of the funding could be secured through the Drone Deal framework, Zelensky said. The agreements, signed by Kyiv with a number of countries, are part of Ukraine's broader effort to expand drone technology cooperation with partners in Europe and beyond, sharing its battlefield experience with unmanned systems.