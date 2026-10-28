Zelensky tasks PM with assembling Kyiv winter preparations team, says Klitschko 'can't do it alone'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 27 that he had asked Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi to create a task force to help the Kyiv City Administration complete its resilience plans, adding that the city remains unprepared for winter.

"As president, I can't just sit back and watch the mayor (Vitali Klitschko) try to handle this on his own. Why?" Because it's impossible," Zelensky told journalists.

Koretskyi has been tasked with assembling a managerial team to help Kyiv with winter preparations, which are trailing behind schedule as Russia has resumed its attacks on energy infrastructure.

"It would be wonderful if Kyiv could protect itself or at least prepare for the dangers. But that didn't happen in any of these areas. Now, the only way to get through these challenges is for all the institutions to work together," said the president.

According to the president, Klitschko has been unwilling to accept help from other institutions, as he "gets the impression that someone wants to replace him."

Earlier this month, Zelensky pointed out that Kyiv is less prepared than some front-line regions, hinting at apparent shortcomings by city authorities.

"Look at how well Kharkiv is prepared. It's a different level. They have serious challenges of their own, and glide bombs are still hitting the city," Zelensky praised the hard-hit city some 30 kilometers (about 20 miles) from the Russian border.

"It's really good when every city has a team of managers who can solve problems and keep the situation under control," added the president.

Klitschko has faced criticism for insufficiently preparing the city for another winter. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the city council on Oct. 17 to demand his resignation, improvements to the shelter system, protection of green spaces, and transparency in winter preparations.

Zelensky named people he would like to join Koretskyi's task force, including Vasyl Maliuk, a former head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU); Oleksandr Kubrakov, a former infrastructure minister; and Volodymyr Groysman, Ukraine's former prime minister.

Serhii Sukhomlyn, the head of the State Agency of Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, "declined as soon as he heard it was about Kyiv," the president added.

"No one wants to get involved, because no one will thank them afterward, and others will keep talking about politics."

Zelensky and Klitschko's long-running relationship has been marked by tensions and open conflict, with both officials often trading accusations. While Zelensky has criticized Klitschko for his alleged inaction as Kyiv's mayor, the latter has hit back at the president over centralization of power and withholding of funds.

"He (Klitschko) should be the one calling all these people and meeting with them, not me. In a war like this, it doesn't matter whose bridge it is on paper," said Zelensky.