Hungary is halting rail traffic to and from Ukraine for two days after a Russian drone attack hit the western Ukrainian city of Mukachevo, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said on Nov. 17.

A drone came down around 300 meters from Ukrainian Mukachevo railway station, Magyar said, prompting the evacuation of the crew of a train arriving from Hungary. The suspension will affect the Austria–Ukraine rail connection, Magyar said.

Russia has in recent months increased drone attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure close to the borders of other European countries.

Zakarpattia regional governor Myroslav Biletskyi confirmed three Shahed-type drones had been detected over the region. One hit the Mukachevo community, while two others were suppressed by electronic warfare systems. No casualties or damage had been reported in his statement.

No railway infrastructure was damaged in the attack and no railway workers were injured, Ukraine's state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The incident comes after Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán protested a Russian attack on Zakarpattia Oblast in May, calling it ‘unacceptable’ because of the ethnic Hungarian community living in the region, and summoned the Russian ambassador.

The latest attack also comes against a backdrop of strained relations between Kyiv and Budapest. In September, Ukraine sought to strengthen regional ties through the Carpathian Eight, an initiative launched by President Volodymyr Zelensky in September to promote cooperation among eight countries, including Hungary, on security, energy, transport and cross-border trade.

Despite being invited to join the Carpathian Eight, Hungary has shown reluctance to participate in the initiative and has also blocked progress on Ukraine's EU accession.