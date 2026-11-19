Hungary withdrew its objection for Ukraine and Moldova to open the final two of six EU membership to-do lists, diplomats told the Kyiv Independent on Nov. 18.

Hungary had been delaying the final approval needed to unlock the two so-called enlargement clusters, but without explicitly stating a reason.

The reason has long been thought to be domestic politics in Hungary, with the previous Viktor Orban-led government having pushed a solidly anti-Ukrainian narrative. The new government, EU diplomats suggest, wanted to avoid the appearance of being overly soft towards Kyiv.

Now, Hungary appears to agree to proceed with the opening of clusters on agriculture and the green agenda. However, there are several other procedural steps that still need to take place between now and the formal opening.

Ambassadors of the EU 27 countries, and then national ministers, have to agree to adopt a common position, and only then can the "intergovernmental conference" take place, during which the cluster is deemed open.

Once all six clusters are opened, which is currently expected for December, the focus will turn to rule of law issues.

Ukraine and Moldova both need to formally sign off on some "interim benchmarks" that cover rule of law and anti-corruption requirements, before they are able to mark any of the items in their to-do lists as formally complete.

In its annual reports on the state of EU candidate countries' membership bids, the European Commission mentioned that Moldova has essentially already done this work.

EU and national diplomats confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that they expect the European Commission to circulate a report confirming Moldova's progress to EU countries the week of Nov. 23.

Ukraine still has work to do on its rule of law reforms, but it does now have a joint EU-Ukraine task force which one EU diplomat estimates will "triple" Kyiv's rate of progress.

The EU's Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, and Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, have both said they hope to get Ukraine through those reforms by the end of Lithuania's EU Council Presidency — June 2027.