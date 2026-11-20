Polish energy company Orlen says its gas and fuel business in Ukraine is profitable and growing as it prepares to supply state-owned Naftogaz with three partial cargoes of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) in early 2027.

The deliveries will help Ukraine meet higher gas demand during winter and diversify its supplies as Russian attacks continue to threaten the country's energy infrastructure.

Ukraine is also becoming a more important market for Orlen. It is now the company's third-largest foreign market by revenue.

"We make money in Ukraine. We sell every cubic meter of gas and every liter of fuel at a profit," Orlen's press office told Business Insider Polska on Nov. 20, adding that its sales in Ukraine continue to grow.

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The companies signed the new contract on Nov. 18. It covers three partial cargoes of U.S. LNG, which will be delivered to Poland's Swinoujscie terminal. There, the LNG will be converted back into gas and sent to Ukraine through Poland's gas network, Naftogaz said. The companies did not disclose the total volume or value of the deal.

The deliveries are planned for the first quarter of 2027, when gas demand in Ukraine is expected to peak. Naftogaz said the deal would strengthen the country's energy security by providing gas through an alternative supply route.

Orlen and Naftogaz have expanded their partnership since 2025. They have signed five contracts covering more than 600 million cubic meters of natural gas produced from U.S. LNG, according to Naftogaz.

Orlen announced it would deliver three cargoes of U.S. LNG to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2026.

The Polish company also supplies fuel to Ukraine from its refineries in Poland and Lithuania. Its Czech subsidiary, Orlen Unipetrol, also supplies bitumen to the country.

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