News Feed, Business, AI, Tech, Ukraine, United States
US-based CourtAvenue acquires Ukrainian AI firm BotsCrew

by Yana Prots February 11, 2025 8:42 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian AI firm BotsCrew. (BotsCrew)
CourtAvenue, an American artificial intelligence solutions company ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., has acquired a controlling stake in BotsCrew, a Ukrainian company that develops chatbots for business, BotsCrew announced in a press release on Feb. 11.

The founders of BotsCrew said in the press release negotiations had been ongoing since May 2024. They did not disclose the value of the deal.

BotsCrew founders Nazar Hembara, Max Gladysh, and Oleh Pylypchak will remain in leadership positions within the company, CourtAvenue wrote on its LinkedIn page in a post announcing the acquisition.

"CourtAvenue became our client in 2023, during the full-scale invasion, and now, in February 2025, we're signing this deal just before the third anniversary. I believe this sends a powerful message to our ecosystem that there is no 'discount' in this deal just because we are located in Ukraine," said Nazar Hembara, co-founder and CEO of BotsCrew.

BotsCrew, founded in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, has been operating in the AI market since 2016, developing solutions for Healthcare, e-commerce, travel, government, and process automation sectors, with clients including Virgin Holidays, Honda, and Mars.

"BotsCrew brings world-class expertise in developing AI agents," said Kenny Tomlin, CourtAvenue co-founder. "This acquisition is a strategic move to deepen our artificial intelligence capabilities and expand our automation and personalization capabilities at scale."

CourtAvenue specializes in developing AI solutions. Its client roster includes automaker Kia, electronics manufacturer Epson, Dell, and the U.S. Air Force. CourtAvenue ranks 58th on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

London-based digital bank Revolut officially launches in Ukraine
British fintech company Revolut officially launched its services in Ukraine after a beta testing phase, introducing a special Clear Sky debit card in Ukraine’s national blue and yellow colors, the company announced on its website on Feb.11.
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: Yana Prots
US-based CourtAvenue acquires Ukrainian AI firm BotsCrew.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.