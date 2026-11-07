Ukraine strikes Russian missile launchers, air defense systems in Bryansk Oblast, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck two Iskander missile launchers and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Russia's Bryansk Oblast between Nov. 6 and 7, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 7.

While the General Staff confirmed the Iskander missile launchers were hit, the extend of damage to the systems was still being clarified.

The Iskander-M is one of Russia's principal ballistic weapons. Since the beginning of 2026, Moscow has launched more than 500 ballistic missiles against Ukraine.

Kyiv's military intelligence estimates that Russia can produce more than 200 cruise and ballistic missiles of various types each month, with Iskander-M missiles among its production priorities.

The Ukrainian strikes come as several waves of Russian ballistic missiles hit Kyiv overnight on Nov. 6 to 7.

"Russia is preparing for the trilateral talks by launching ballistic missiles at Ukrainian critical infrastructure," President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attack in the morning.

Russia fired 36 ballistic missiles overnight, all aimed at Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, according to Zelensky. In Kyiv Oblast, Russia struck substations that connect the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and Ukraine's central oblasts, he added.

Ukrainian forces also struck a Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Bryansk Oblast, the General Staff said.

The Pantsir-S1 is one of Russia's key modern air defense systems. It is used to protect military sites and counter Ukrainian long-range drones. A single system is estimated to cost between $15 million and $20 million, according to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

According to Ukrinform, citing Ukraine's Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia is facing a shortage of air defense systems to protect military installations and air fields.

Pletenchuk said this while pointing at Ukrainian strikes on Nov. 5, which he said pointed to a gradual depletion of Russia's air defense.

"Some facilities, even military airfields, have no air defense cover at all on the territory of the so-called Russian Federation. In some places they have one Pantsir system, in others two. Of course, this is nothing like Valdai, where there are dozens of them. So there is a shortage," Ukrinform cited Pletenchuk.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and OSINT analyst Jembob reported on Oct. 25. that Russia built an additional ring of air defense towers within 50 kilometers (30 miles) of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the strikes.