Ukraine destroys half of Russia's 'key' Pantsir air defense systems, security service says

The Alpha unit of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) destroyed half of Russia's stockpile of the coveted Pantsir air defense system, the SBU announced Feb. 14.

"The 'Pantsir' is one of Russia's modern and key air defense systems. The cost of a single system ranges from $15 to $20 million. These anti-aircraft missile systems are the most effective in countering Ukrainian long-range drones," the announcement read.

The "systemic destruction" of the air defense system has the "strategic goal" of making Russia vulnerable to long-range strikes as Moscow continues to wage its war, the SBU said.

The diminished arsenal allows Ukraine's army to effectively strike "military bases, warehouses, airfields, and other occupied facilities."

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and its own occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power.

The SBU claimed on Jan. 19 that its long-range strikes during the year of 2025 either "destroyed or disabled" Russian air defense systems worth a total of approximately $4 billion.

On Feb. 12, Ukraine struck a Russian 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" long-range radar station, estimated to be worth approximately $100 million, near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces later reported on Feb. 13.

Meanwhile, the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) on Feb. 12 struck an airfield in the village of Hvardiiske in Crimea, the Kirova electrical substation in Luhansk, and a data center in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian long-range cruise "Flamingo" missiles struck a major Russian arsenal storing missiles, ammunition, and explosives in Kotluban, Volgograd Oblast, overnight, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. 12.

The facility belongs to Russia's Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) and is described as one of the largest ammunition storage sites used by the Russian army. Powerful explosions and secondary detonations were recorded at the site.

In addition to the strike on the arsenal, Ukrainian forces on Feb. 12 hit the Progress Plant in Michurinsk, Tambov Oblast. The enterprise produces high-tech equipment for aviation and missile systems and is involved in supporting Russia’s military.