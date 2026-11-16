Russian demands are 'absurd,' ceasefire must come first, Kallas comments on Ukraine peace talks

Negotiations with Russia must first focus on securing a ceasefire in Ukraine, Kaja Kallas said on Nov. 16, adding that Moscow's demands are "absurd."

"Stop this, and we can then sit down and negotiate the peace agreement," Kallas said in a message to Russia ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The comments follow another round of U.S.-mediated peace talks held in Abu Dhabi last week, as well as discussions about Europe's role in the negotiations.

The latest peace push has not led to a breakthrough, as Moscow continues to demand that Ukraine cede the partially occupied region of Donbas, a non-starter for Kyiv.

The Kremlin also eyes changes to a broader European security architecture as part of a peace deal, potentially strenghtening Russia's influence on the continent and effectively rewarding it for its aggression against Ukraine.

Kallas insisted that a ceasefire must come before any of Russia's demands are even discussed. While Kyiv and its Western partners have repeatedly called for a full ceasefire as the first step toward broader talks, the Kremlin has rejected it.

Kallas added that the preparation of "maximum demands in response to Russia's maximum demands" will also be discussed at the Brussels meeting.

"We have leverage that is our sanctions, that is, frozen (Russian) assets," said the EU foreign policy chief, referring to about 200 billion euros ($220 billion) immobilized in the European bloc.

While European officials were present at the Abu Dhabi negotiations, they did not take part in direct talks with Russia. Kyiv and Washington have pushed to have Europe included at the negotiating table in future rounds.

Although Kallas is formally the head of the EU's diplomatic service, an agreement on who should represent Europe in the peace talks has been elusive.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Nov. 15 that Europe will play an active role in future talks and be represented "through the E5 + EU format."