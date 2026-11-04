Ukraine, partners coordinate peace efforts ahead of Abu Dhabi talks with Russia

The European Commission hosted talks on Ukraine in Brussels on Nov. 4, bringing together representatives from the U.S., Ukraine, NATO, and several European countries to discuss efforts to end Russia's war.

The meeting was meant to help coordinate positions ahead of the next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S., scheduled for Nov. 10-11 in Abu Dhabi.

Representatives from Ukraine, Germany, France, the U.K., the U.S., NATO, and the World Bank also met to "discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and prosperity," following up on earlier talks in Miami.

"The work today and going forward is focused on refining the scenarios for Ukraine's post-war economic development and prosperity," the Commission's press release said.

The meeting comes as Washington pushes to bring Ukrainian and Russian representatives together for another round of peace negotiations.

The trilateral meeting with Russia was initially expected to take place in October, after U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Ukraine and Russia. The visits resulted in an agreement in principle to hold negotiations, but the Kremlin later declined to participate.

The planned talks follow a renewed U.S. effort to revive negotiations. Moscow has repeatedly rejected Western-backed proposals for a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Kyiv has supported, while continuing to demand that Ukraine cede Donbas.