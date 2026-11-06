Ukraine has not received $16 billion in previously agreed US aid, Zelensky says

Ukraine has yet to receive $16 billion in U.S. assistance previously agreed upon but later blocked, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Nov. 5 interview, urging renewed efforts to secure the funds following the Democratic Party's victory in the U.S. midterm elections.

"We need to raise the issue of the $16 billion that was previously agreed upon but not provided to Ukraine," Zelensky told TSN. "We are grateful for everything that has been given, but at the very least, Ukraine must fight for these funds."

Zelensky did not specify which agreements the funds were tied to or what they were intended for.

With Democrats set to control the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives come 2027, Zelensky said Ukraine now has "increased chances" of securing additional aid. This includes unlocking assistance packages formed under President Biden that were then blocked by Republicans and the Trump administration following the 2024 elections.

"Ukraine needs to move towards a new political infrastructure in the United States of America," Zelensky said. "We need to consolidate the bipartisan support we have. Understanding the shifting power dynamics, it is crucial to build the right dialogue."

The top priority for Kyiv, Zelensky said, is securing more Patriot missiles for Ukraine's depleted air defense systems.

"If we don't solve the Patriot problem, it will get very tough for us," Zelensky said. "This issue could be solved by Europe, some countries outside Europe, and, of course, the United States of America. This is the number one priority."

With a shortage of air defense systems, Russian attacks have pummeled Ukraine and wrought severe power and water shortages. The first two weeks of October saw some of the highest rates of civilian deaths since the start of the war, according to the United Nations.

On Oct. 30, the U.S. State Department approved a possible $2.1 billion sale of 500 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine. The same day, NATO's top military commander said deliveries of American-made weapons purchased by European allies were continuing without delays.

While welcoming the decision, Zelensky warned deliveries could begin "only in a few years," while Ukraine needs the missiles this winter to defend its energy infrastructure against Russian attacks. The president urged the U.S. and its partners to provide interceptors from existing stockpiles and replenish them later through the new contracts.

In addition to Patriot missiles, Zelensky said securing more F-16 fighter jets and their 20-mm ammunition is vital to Ukrainian security. The jets are used by Ukrainian forces to defend against waves of jet-powered drones used by Moscow to attack targets in Ukraine.