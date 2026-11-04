Democrats poised to sweep US Congress, delivering setback to Trump

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Democrats are projected to take control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress following the Nov. 3 midterm elections, delivering a major setback to U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.



The Associated Press projected that Democrats had won control of the Senate, while NBC News projected a Democratic victory in the House of Representatives. Vote counting remained underway in several congressional races.

Trump told the New York Times he is "absolutely willing" to accept the results, as he is set to spend his remaining two years in office dealing with a Democratic-controlled Congress.

The midterm election, widely seen as a referendum on the sitting president's performance, was defined by concerns over the cost of living, rising fuel prices, and the unpopular war with Iran.

The Democratic victory is likely to be felt not only at home but also abroad, as Democratic lawmakers vowed to rein in Trump's policy on Russia, Ukraine, and the Middle East.